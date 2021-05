President Biden on Wednesday announced his third wave of judicial nominees, maintaining an emphasis on diversity as he looks to remake the federal bench. Biden is nominating Gustavo A. Gelpí, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit, based in Boston. Gelpí has served on the court in Puerto Rico since being nominated by President George W. Bush in 2006. If confirmed, he would be the second judge from Puerto Rico to sit on the 1st Circuit.