Huda Kattan Is Launching a Beauty Brand Dedicated to No-Makeup Makeup
After the year we've had, even the most beauty-obsessed among us are taking a step back from full-coverage makeup and focusing more on the canvas beneath it all. Known for her best-selling makeup line Huda Beauty and skin-care line Whishful, Huda Kattan has done it again with her latest brainchild, GLOWISH. But this time, instead of letting high-pigment formulas and skin-perfecting finishes run the show, the mogul is tapping into the world of no-makeup makeup and, in true Huda form, perfecting it.