Huda Kattan Is Launching a Beauty Brand Dedicated to No-Makeup Makeup

If you’ve followed here for very long, you know I like to keep things simple! “Why make things more complicated than they need to be?” is sort of my life mantra!. I simplify in pretty much all areas of my life — food (we stick to meals that are quick and easy and don’t require a lot of steps or ingredients), clothes (I have a lot of staple mix and match wardrobe items that I wear over and over again), routines (we have a lot of daily rhythms we follow to keep our home organized and running smoothly), home decor (I go through the house regularly to keep clutter at bay), business (we don’t do meetings or phone calls hardly ever and I try to keep things as streamlined as possible), and even hair and makeup are areas where I’m all about keeping it simple.