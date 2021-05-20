newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Huda Kattan Is Launching a Beauty Brand Dedicated to No-Makeup Makeup

By Danielle Fontana Dooley, Senior Digital Editor
newbeauty.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the year we’ve had, even the most beauty-obsessed among us are taking a step back from full-coverage makeup and focusing more on the canvas beneath it all. Known for her best-selling makeup line Huda Beauty and skin-care line Whishful, Huda Kattan has done it again with her latest brainchild, GLOWISH. But this time, instead of letting high-pigment formulas and skin-perfecting finishes run the show, the mogul is tapping into the world of no-makeup makeup and, in true Huda form, perfecting it.

www.newbeauty.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huda Kattan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Skin#Skin Care#Vegan#Skin Color#Natural Ingredients#Natural Light#Multidew#Bell Peppers#Sephora Com#No Makeup Makeup#True Huda Form#Brand#Full Coverage Makeup#Sephora Stories#Skin Care Line Whishful#Packaging#Blemishes#Blue Light#Line#Antioxidants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionNBC News

Fenty Skin by Rihanna launches new Butta Drop body cream

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Today, Fenty Skin by...
MakeupHuffingtonPost

16 Fuss-Free Beauty Products That'll Ease You Back Into Wearing Makeup

Many people have opted to go makeup-free during the pandemic, but now that we’re slowly starting to return to a more normal life (or at least we’re leaving the house beyond just essential excursions), you may be reaching for your makeup bag more regularly. If you’re looking to get back...
Makeuppaleomg.com

Testing Out 100 Percent Pure Makeup & Skincare

I’ve dabbled in different clean beauty over the years, but I’m no purist. I like to find what works best for me and if it turns out that it’s free of toxins and chemicals, then I’m even more on board. I’ve found with some previous clean beauty brands, the makeup doesn’t last as long throughout the day or the skincare products just aren’t as effective. But when 100 Percent Pure contacted me about trying their products, I thought I would give it a try. And I’m so excited to say that I really loved the makeup and the skincare! I tried 4 different products and all 4 are now part of my daily routine!
Makeupcrfashionbook.com

Byredo Taps the 1970s for Spring 2021 Makeup Edit

Earlier this month, Byredo welcomed its latest goings of makeup into the brand’s Iconoclast fold. Nearly two months since founder and Creative Director Ben Gorham introduced us to matted Kelly greens, singing canary yellows, and the supple, lissom lilac shimmers of his Prismic Palette, he turns the page onto a Byredo spring, something a bit more staid, less erring, lighter and delicate, but still very much within the brand fold.
Businesskxel.com

Zara announces launch of its 1st beauty collection

(NEW YORK) — Apparel company Zara announced the launch of its first beauty collection. Zara Beauty will feature accessibly priced makeup, inlcuding for eyes and nails, the brand said. Zara said its new collection is aimed at embracing individuality, and offers over 130 diverse shades throughout the product line. It...
MakeupMarie Claire

24 Hours With Instagram's Favorite Makeup Artist

Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer. Makeup artist Danessa Myricks has built an empire on her terms. After...
MakeupPosted by
Teen Vogue

“Euphoria”’s Makeup Director Donni Davy on the 4 Best Spring Makeup Trends

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As the warm weather settles in, you might be feeling an urge to experiment with your beauty and makeup routines; but where to begin? Well, Euphoria’s makeup director Donni Davy is here to help us all out. Those glittery looks that took over the beauty world when the series premiered back in 2019? As an MUA, she was leading the makeup team so it’s safe to say if there’s someone who knows a thing or two about makeup trends, that’s Donni!
Hair Carenewbeauty.com

Cindy Crawford Is Launching Anti-Aging Hair Care

In 2009, supermodel Cindy Crawford launched Meaningful Beauty, a line of anti-aging skin-care products that ranges from a Skin-Softening Cleanser ($33) to an Anti-Aging Day Cream ($65). After 12 years of great reviews and outstanding results, the brand has announced an extension of the line, and while it also falls in the category of anti-aging, the new launch is all about the strands.
MakeupETOnline.com

We Tried the Latest Drop From Jaclyn Cosmetics -- Shop Our Picks

Jaclyn Hill has launched new makeup! The YouTube star's brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics, just dropped a new collection of makeup products, known as the Prep & Set Collection. The brand's new launch follows the release of its Poutspoken Lip Collection, which was its first lip product range since facing backlash on the beauty influencer's first lipstick line in 2019.
Makeuppurewow.com

3 Women Tested COVERGIRL’s First Clean Mascara and the Results Might Surprise You

When a brand-new product from a beloved brand hits the scene (or rather, our mailboxes), it doesn’t take much for us to immediately put it to the test. Which was exactly the case with COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara—a new clean, cruelty-free formula that just recently hit shelves, making COVERGIRL the first drugstore brand to breach the category. And at $8 a pop, no less. (Let’s hear it for affordable clean products!)
Skin CareTODAY.com

9 best makeup products for sensitive skin in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Those with sensitive skin...
Makeupintothegloss.com

This New Makeup Launch Feels As Good As Gossip

I don't like waiting, I don't like secrets, I don't like keeping good things to myself. I really don't like embargoes, which in the beauty biz is a word that makes you do the former three for a certain period of time. So when I got my hands on Ami Colé's debut collection earlier this month, my initial reaction was "oh my God I love this," quickly followed by "nooooo." There, in my hands, was an extraordinary makeup line I wanted to shout about from the top of my Brooklyn stoop. The first new makeup line I've been excited about since the start of the pandemic—but that damn embargo! And so finally, with its official debut today, I can properly (and legally) gush.
Makeuptheeverygirl.com

10 TikTok Hacks Makeup Artists Actually Use

TikTok is filled with hacks for every kind of makeup woe you could ever think of, but some aren’t exactly the way a makeup artist would tell you how to do it; some of the biggest TikTok trends a makeup artist wouldn’t be caught dead using on a client (for example, this trend of applying your foundation in a bunch of little squares… like what?). But there are quite a few that come straight from the pros themselves and that can absolutely change your makeup routine for the better. We researched all the best TikTok makeup hacks that experts actually swear by:
Makeupthecut.com

A Celebrity Makeup Artist on Her Beauty Essentials

Nam Vo calls herself the “queen of glow jobs.” She’s known as the makeup artist behind the “Dewy Dumpling” look, a technique that creates radiant and glowing skin, complete with ultrahighlighted cheekbones that could rival even the most reflective dolphin skin. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kylie Jenner, Michelle Phan, and Chrissy Teigen have all become #DewyDumplings over the past few years.
Makeupourcommunitynow.com

Urban Decay Launching Makeup Line Inspired By Prince

The limited-edition capsule will be released on May 27!. It's a sign o' the times when brands pay tribute to an icon like Prince, and if you spent your formative years singing along to Purple Rain, this news will have you reaching for your wallet. Urban Decay is releasing a...
MakeupPosted by
SPY

MATTIAS Founder Explains the Best Way to Apply Makeup for Guys

Real men wear makeup. That’s something Dee Draper learned firsthand from her guy friends often asking her to help cover a blemish before a night out or conceal dark circles before an interview. “We realized that men experience the same skin issues that women do and should also have the option to tackle them and cover them,” Draper says. That’s how the idea for MATTIAS came about. The affordable line of makeup for men is all about making it accessible in every way.
Makeupmoneysavingmom.com

My Simple Makeup Routine

If you’ve followed here for very long, you know I like to keep things simple! “Why make things more complicated than they need to be?” is sort of my life mantra!. I simplify in pretty much all areas of my life — food (we stick to meals that are quick and easy and don’t require a lot of steps or ingredients), clothes (I have a lot of staple mix and match wardrobe items that I wear over and over again), routines (we have a lot of daily rhythms we follow to keep our home organized and running smoothly), home decor (I go through the house regularly to keep clutter at bay), business (we don’t do meetings or phone calls hardly ever and I try to keep things as streamlined as possible), and even hair and makeup are areas where I’m all about keeping it simple.
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

5 Exciting New Makeup Products Arriving In May

If your beauty counters have been feeling sparse, then it’s time to upgrade them with the latest makeup products. This month’s makeup features the most innovative formulas to help you transition smoothly into the summer season. The beauty space is ever-expanding, with the most ingenious and exciting releases dropping one...