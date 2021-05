On Saturday, we’re going to watch two of the fiercest boxers walk into the ring to determine which one is the top super middleweight fighter in the world. Canelo Alvarez, the unified super middleweight champion and arguably the pound-for-pound best in the sport, is finally meeting WBO super middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders in a highly anticipated pay-per-view event that is shaping up to be one of the best shows of the year. If you plan to watch the Canelo vs. Saunders PPV, here’s how much it’ll cost you.