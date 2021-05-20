A joint investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force (DCDTF), Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT), US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Homeland Security Investigations Hudson Valley (HSI) culminated with the arrests of 2 area men.

Can anyone identify the man, or truck in this picture? If so the New York State Police would like to talk to you. Over the last few years many of us have noticed that the price of copper has sky rocketed. Prices for most copper pipes and wire can range from just over three dollars a pound, to over four dollars a pound in some places. The high scrap prices have led to some criminals hitting houses and businesses looking to steal copper straight out of homes and businesses for a quick payday.