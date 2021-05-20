A joint investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force (DCDTF), Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT), US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Homeland Security Investigations Hudson Valley (HSI) culminated with the arrests of 2 area men.
A joint investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force (DCDTF), Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT), US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Homeland Security Investigations Hudson Valley (HSI) culminated with the arrests of 2 area men. On May 18, 2021, simultaneous search warrants were executed on Howland Ave...www.theharlemvalleynews.net