newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders Sure-Footed Record-Setting Daniel Carlson

By Jairo Alvarado
Posted by 
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5QDQ_0a60iamZ00

The Silver and Black have secured a reliable kicker for another season.

Kickers are one of the most underappreciated positions in the NFL. Kickers, often ignored when they win but heavily scrutinized when they miss kicks.

That was the case for the 6-foot-5, 215-pound placekicker Daniel Carlson, who struggled early in his rookie season.

He found himself kicking his way out the door quickly. Carlson found himself released before signing as a free agent with the Oakland Raiders.

That was where he went on to have a spectacular year, hitting 94 percent of his field goals, a Raiders franchise record in 2018.

He would then have a down season in 2019.

"Obviously I missed a couple of kicks, missed some extra points, I had a lot of kicks but there's obviously perfection to strive for in categories and statistically," said Carlson.

With the pressure on the line in 2020, Carlson would make a comeback, breaking his franchise record, connecting on 94.3 percent of his field-goal attempts.

"There's always improvement, beside any other position player. I'm always going to strive to work harder," said Carlson.

Aside from breaking his field goal percentage record, Carlson would break another franchise record. That would be kicker Sebastian Janikowski for the most points scored in a single season in franchise history.

Carlson's 144 points broke the record by two points. The points came from scoring 33 field goals and 45 extra-point attempts in 2020.

"Any time you can break a record like that for an organization like the Raiders especially, it's a huge deal," Carlson said on Jan. 4. "Glad I could help the team the way I could this season and rack up some points along the way."

In only three seasons, Carlson had totaled 301 career points. He currently ranks 11th in Raiders history, and indeed he will move well into the top 10 next season.

Head coach Jon Gruden has praised Carlson's work and has doubled down on how much he trusts him in critical moments.

After receiving a second-round tender this past March, the Raiders extended Carlson to a one-year contract worth $3.384 million. That's a considerable pay raise for a kicker who played for a base salary of $750,000 in 2020.

At least for another year, the Raiders will have a reliable kicker going on to the field.

In a rich history of great kickers, Carlson has the potential of becoming one of the greatest kickers in franchise history.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
41
Followers
158
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Field Goals#Kickers#The Oakland Raiders#Las Vegas Raiders#Silver And Black#Daily Raiders Nation#Raiders History#Franchise History#Twitter Hondocarpenter#Perfection#Free Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXVII

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik. In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.
NFLYardbarker

Raiders Predicted To Make Playoffs Following Schedule Release

To the surprise of some folks, ESPN predicts that the Las Vegas Raiders will be in the playoffs this season. The Silver and Black will be entering Jon Gruden’s fourth year as head coach in 2021. Sadly, the playoffs have continued to elude him and his squad. One of the biggest issues had been the defense, which was coached by his friend, Paul Guenther until he was relieved of his duties in December . Fast forward to today and the team’s complexion has changed, not just the defense. Yes, veteran coach Gus Bradley and his Cover 3 scheme have made their way to Sin City. His unit received an infusion of talent this offseason as well. On the other hand, the offensive line will look drastically different next season after undergoing a makeover. What do all of these moves translate into? According to ESPN, a playoff berth it seems.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

NFL Draft Expert Talks Las Vegas Raiders Haul

The Las Vegas Raiders went after their woes on defense by selecting five defensive players in the 2021 NFL draft. All of the players selected by the Raiders were graded higher than their anticipated draft pick. Zach Patraw, the President of the NFL Draft Bible, joined the "Pritch & Clay"...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: New-look secondary the key in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their secondary, and that unit is going to be key for any success during the 2021 NFL season. The Las Vegas Raiders’ main goal this upcoming season will be making the playoffs, a place they have only been to once since the 2002 NFL season. That is a long run of watching meaningful games on the couch during January, but they have been inching towards the postseason the last two years.
NFLWBKO

Williams signs with Las Vegas Raiders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The last time Carson Williams played football was in the eighth grade, now he’s signing a free-agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL organization announced the signing of the Western Kentucky Basketball forward Monday afternoon. Williams played two seasons with WKU (2019-2021) after transferring...
NFLYardbarker

Tyree Gillespie News

The Raiders have started signing members of their 2021 draft class. The team announced on Monday that they have signed fourth-round safety Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round center Jimmy Morrissey. Raiders Reinforce Secondary On Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft. Wherever former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is, he...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Final Pick Jimmy Morrissey an, "Old School Raider"

As the 2021 NFL draft comes to a close, the Raiders used their final selection of the night on the offensive line. The Las Vegas Raiders used their seventh-round pick, 230th overall, to select center Jimmy Morrissey from the University of Pittsburgh. The Silver and Black used another pick on...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Raiders Sign Past College Basketball Forward Carson Williams

The Raiders are getting Draft Week started with another signing. But this time, it’s not a college football player. It’s not a former Rugby player either. It’s a former college basketball player by the name of Carson Williams. Williams played as a forward at Northern Kentucky for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky for the past three seasons.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Raiders QB Derek Carr Set to Make Additional $1M This Season

Imagine working one extra week with your current job and receiving a $1-million bonus. That’s what Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, alongside a few dozen players, are set to make in bonuses this season. With the NFL schedule expanding to 17 regular-season games this year, the NFLPA made sure...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Raiders in middle of average NFL age for team

I’m sure you’re all dying to know today’s interesting stat, so here you go. Of all 32 teams in the NFL, the Raiders are the 18th youngest, but not by much. According to Andrew Walker, the average ago for players on the Raiders is 25.37. Looking at the roster on...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Divine Deablo

With only a few short days before the 2021 NFL Draft begins, the Las Vegas Raiders still have some obvious needs in the secondary. They did add a new face at safety recently in free agency, reuniting with their former first-round pick from 2016 in Karl Joseph. Even with that...
RaiderMaven

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders & NFL Questions, Emails

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Tampa Bay Super Bowl QB Talks Raiders Rod Marinelli

Many players around the league have built relationships with their coaches that have carried along outside of football. After a 13-year career in the NFL, veteran quarterback Drew Stanton recently retired from football. After being part of last season's Super Bowl-winning team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stanton reminisced the relationship he built with his first NFL head coach, Rod Marinelli, and what he meant to him and other players in the league.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

RECAP: Raiders Trade-Up for Moehrig, Draft Koonce, Deablo

On day two of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders made three defensive additions. The biggest storyline for the Silver and Black was a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders sent the No. 48 overall draft pick (second round) and No. 121 overall draft pick (fourth round) to the 49ers. In return, the Raiders received the No. 43 overall pick (second round) and No. 230 overall pick (seventh round) from the 49ers.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Recap Podcast

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik. In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.
RaiderMaven

Raiders All-Time Top Five: Centers

We start with this position because Jim Otto was the foundation of the Raiders franchise from its first day in 1960 until the day he grudgingly retired before the 1975 season. When the American Football League was founded, the eighth franchise was supposed to go to Minneapolis, but the established National Football League stepped in and offered those prospective owners a team that wound up being the Minnesota Vikings. In the weeks that followed, AFL teams raided the draft list of the team that was supposed to be in Minneapolis, but they missed the best player, a 6-2, 210-pound center out of Miami (Fla.). That was Otto, who pumped himself up to 260 pounds and started 210 consecutive games over the next 15 seasons. Otto was the only All-AFL center the league had in its 10-year history, and also played in the Pro Bowl and made the All-Pro team in the first three seasons after the AFL-NFL merger was complete in 1970. In addition, he was selected to the All-Time AFL Team, the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time team, and was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 1980--his first year of eligibility. He was the first Raider elected to the HOF. Late last year, The Twin Spires posted online a list of the 10 best centers of all time, and Otto was listed at No. 1. Otto paid the price, as he has had 74 surgeries, including 28 knee operations, and in 2007 his lower right leg had to be amputated but has said that he would do it all over again. He is known as “The Original Raider” and “Mr. Raider.”
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Eagles Trying Out S Obi Melifonwu

According to Jimmy Kempski, the Eagles are trying out free agent S Obi Melifonwu during their rookie minicamp this weekend. Melifonwu, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $4.5 million contract when the Raiders waived him.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Mr. Reliable, the Raiders Steve "The Wiz" Wisniewski

Guard Steve Wisniewski is simply another in the long line of the outstanding offensive lineman who has played for the Oakland-Los Angeles-Las Vegas Raiders in their history that dates to 1960. The 6-4, 305-pound Wisniewski was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (No. 29 overall) of the...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: QB

The 2021 NFL Draft is now complete, and that means teams across the NFL are now in the process of piecing together their entire roster. The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era. That's why we'll...