This Charming Ranch home has so much to offer ! As soon as you come in you're hit with beautiful hard wood flooring, an open floor concept, wood burning fire place for those cozy nights. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet any girl would love, master bath, vessel sink vanity, soaking tub and standing shower plus a laundry room. Plus an additional bedroom with full bath and a flex room that can be used as an in-home office.