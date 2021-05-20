newsbreak-logo
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition Makes the Switch on September 17th

By Quinton O'Connor
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally released on PS4 and Windows platforms in March 2018, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom has felt like one of those surefire Nintendo Switch ports for years. And although it’s taken longer for the series’ brilliant second attempt to go portable than some of us had hoped, the flip side to that wait is that Switch owners can happily enjoy every last morsel of previous DLC courtesy of what Bandai Namco and Level-5 are calling Prince’s Edition.

