newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Road & Dock Closures Update: Week of May 23, 2021

Posted by 
West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 20 hours ago

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH ENGINEERING CLOSURES

  • Flagler Dr. between 34th St. and 36th St. (through August 2021): Local northbound traffic only, 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, for drainage upgrades. Flagler Dr. will be open nightly and on weekends.
  • 600 block of Southbound Village Blvd. (Monday, May 24, 2021, through Thursday, May 27, 2021): Alternate lane closure for underground utility construction.
  • North Olive Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and 2nd St. (through Thursday, June 10, 2021): Full road and sidewalk closure for utility construction.
  • 7th St. between Carver Ave. and Tamarind Ave. (through August 2021): Intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound as part of the Tamarind Ave. corridor improvements project. Flaggers will assist motorists in work zones.
  • 7th St. between Rosemary Ave. and Sapodilla Ave. (through June 2021): Intermittent lane closures for paver installation.
  • Ponce DeLeon between Bethesda Terrace and 26th St., and 26th St. between Flagler Dr. and Bethesda Terrace (through Thursday, June 10, 2021): Closed for the WPB Public Works/ Utilities Dept. Annual Hurricane Recovery and Preparedness Exercise.
  • 2400 Centre Park West Alley between Bristol Dr. to dead-end west of Australian Blvd. (through June 2021): Alley is closed for sanitary sewer repair.
  • Sapodilla Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and Clematis St. (until further notice): Closed as part of Banyan Blvd. Streetscape Project.
  • Lake Mangonia 42-inch Force Main Aerial Crossing approximately 1,000 ft. north of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. (through August 2021): Motorists should expect construction activity on the service road behind Forum Way near the west side of the canal, and the west side of the 1400 block of North Mangonia Circle.
  • 1300-1500 block of 7th St. (through August 2021): Intermittent lane closures for road paving, installation of new ADA-compliant ramps, sidewalks, crosswalks, and the rehabilitation of four roundabouts.
  • Washington Rd. between Monceaux Rd. and Monroe Dr. (through December 2021): Intermittent lane closures for full streetscape redesign, including new underground utilities, sidewalks, and storm drainage improvements. Hard closure between Greenwood Dr. and Monroe Dr.
  • Georgia Ave. and Miller Ave. and Nottingham Blvd. and Southern Blvd. (through Spring 2022): Local traffic only for utility improvements. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.
  • 42nd St. and Brooks Ave. (through October 2021): Construction-related activity near the work zone. Access to north side sidewalks on 42nd St. near the work zone will be restricted.
  • 26th St. between Flagler Dr. and Poinsettia Ave. (until further notice): Road is closed north of the median for utility repair.

EVENTS ROAD CLOSURES

  • Clematis by Night at Centennial Square produced by City of West Palm Beach Community Events (Thursday, May 27, 2021, 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.) Road closures:
  • North and South Clematis St. between Narcissus Ave. and Flagler Dr.
  • Narcissus Ave. between North Clematis St. and Banyan Blvd.
  • Lantana Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and North Clematis St.
  • 500 Block Merchant Weekend produced by the DDA (Friday, May 28, 2021, 4:00 p.m. through Sunday, May 30, 2021, 10:00 p.m.): Full road closure for the 500 block of Clematis St.
  • 4th on 4th - 4th & Rosemary Ave. produced by Ulysse Community Development Corporation (Friday, May 28th, 2021, 12:00 noon, until midnight). The intersection will be closed for the public event.

PRIVATE ROAD CLOSURES

  • FEC Rail Crossing at Park Place (Sunday, May 23, 2021, 6:00 a.m. through Wednesday, May 25, 2021, 12:00 midnight): The crossing will be closed for maintenance and paving. Motorists should use Flamingo Dr. or Palm St. as east-west alternatives.
  • Brightline - 45th St. Rail Crossing (through Friday, May 28, 2021, 6:00 p.m.): Full road closure. Detours:
  • Eastbound 45th St. traffic will be directed to travel south on Greenwood Ave. to 36th St., travel east on 35th St. to Broadway Ave., and north on Broadway Ave. to access 45th St.
  • Westbound 45th St. traffic will be directed to travel south on Pinewood Ave. to 30th St., travel west on 30th St. to Greenwood Ave., and travel north on Greenwood Ave. to access 36th St.
  • One West Palm Office Tower – South Dixie Hwy. at 5th St. (Monday, May 24, 2021, through Thursday, May 27, 2021): Partial intersection closure for underground utility installation. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.
  • 360 Rosemary Office Tower - Rosemary Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and Clematis St., and between Evernia St. and Fern St. (through Friday, May 28, 2021): Closed for construction.
  • The Watermark - Datura St. between Quadrille Blvd. and South Dixie Hwy. (through December 2021): The westbound lane is closed for the construction of a senior living facility. Motorists should use Clematis St. or Evernia St. as westbound alternatives.

PALM BEACH COUNTY (PBC) ENGINEERING & PUBLIC WORKS ROAD CLOSURES IN CITY OF WPB

  • Summit Blvd. west of Dreher Tr. to Parker Ave. (until further notice): Periodic westbound lane closure with traffic shift and law enforcement controlling traffic for FPL overhead utility work.
  • Florida Mango Rd. from Belvedere Rd. at Old Okeechobee Rd. (until further notice): Periodic lane closures for pavement markings. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.
  • Florida Mango Rd. over the canal north of Bridgeman Dr. (until further notice): Periodic lane closures for bridge replacement. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.
  • Australian Ave. at Banyan Blvd. (until further notice): Northbound right lane closures and southbound left turn lane closures for road improvements.
  • Australian Ave. north of Mercer Ave. (until further notice): Periodic westbound traffic shifts for utility work.
  • Australian Ave. on the northeast corner of Okeechobee Rd. (until further notice): Periodic westbound traffic shifts for utility work.
  • Australian Ave. at Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. (until further notice): Southbound right-lane closures, eastbound right-turn lane and right-lane closures, and westbound left-turn lane closure for drainage installation.
  • Haverhill Rd. north of Caribbean Blvd. to Dyer Blvd (until further notice): Traffic has shifted to northbound lanes on a temporary road for road widening.
  • Haverhill Rd. at Willow Pond Rd. (until further notice): Periodic northbound right lane closures for FPL underground utility work.
  • Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. approximately 500 feet north of Robbins Dr. (until further notice): Periodic northbound right turn lane closures for utility work.
  • Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. and Australian Ave. (until further notice): Periodic lane closures for intersection improvements. Carver Ave. at Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. is closed. To access Carver Ave., use Australian Ave. south to 7th St., and go west to Carver Ave.
  • Roebuck Rd. from Jog Rd. to east of Haverhill Rd. (until further notice): Periodic nighttime lane closures for pavement markings.
  • For more information, contact PBC Engineering & Public Works: (561) 684-4000 or

https://discover.pbcgov.org/Pages/Roads.aspx.

FLORIDA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION (FDOT) ROAD CLOSURES IN CITY OF WPB

  • Westbound Okeechobee Blvd. between South Sapodilla Ave. and South Rosemary Ave. (through Monday, May 31, 2021): One of four lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for underground utility installation.
  • Westbound Okeechobee Blvd. between Congress Ave. and Spencer Dr. (through Monday, June 14, 2021): One of four lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for pole installation
  • Westbound Okeechobee Blvd. between North Jog Rd. and 800’ ft west of Riverwalk Blvd. (through Friday, June 18, 2021): One of four lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for pole installation and facility maintenance.
  • Eastbound Okeechobee Blvd. between South Quadrille Blvd. and South Flagler Dr. (through Thursday, June 24, 2021). One of three lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for underground utility installation.
  • Northbound South Quadrille Blvd. between Okeechobee Blvd. and Clematis St. (through Thursday, June 24, 2021): One of two lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for underground utility installation.
  • Vehicle Detection & Traffic Signals Improvement Project (through Summer 2021): This improvement project is upgrading traffic signalization with video vehicle detection (camera) systems at area intersections. Motorists should expect slower traffic and construction activity at the following intersections:
  • 45th St. at Corporate Way
  • 45th St. at Haverhill Rd.
  • Quadrille Blvd. at Hibiscus St.
  • Southern Blvd. Bridge Replacement Project- Flagler Dr. between Southern Blvd. and Worth Ct. (through fall 2021): Flagler Dr. will be closed for roadway reconstruction as part of the Southern Blvd. bridge replacement project. Access is maintained for local traffic only.
  • Northbound Flagler Dr. traffic near Worth Ct. should:
  • Go west on Worth Ct. N. to Washington Rd.,
  • Go north on Washington Rd. to Southern Blvd.,
  • Go east on Southern Blvd. to Flagler Dr.
  • Southbound Flagler Dr. traffic near Worth Ct. should:
  • Go west on Southern Blvd. to Washington Rd.,
  • Go South on Washington Rd. to Worth Ct N.,
  • Go east on Worth Court N. to Flagler Dr.
  • Pedestrians using Flagler Dr. between Southern Blvd. and N. Worth Ct. should:
  • Use the east Flagler Dr. sidewalk.
  • Pedestrians using Southern Blvd., between Washington Rd. and Flagler Dr. should:
  • Use the north Southern Blvd. sidewalk.

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH DOCKS

  • Currie Park Boat Docks and Ramps (2400 North Flagler Dr.): Ramps are open daily, sunrise to sunset.
  • Lake Mangonia Park Boat Ramps (2957 North Australian Ave): Ramps are open daily, sunrise to sunset.
  • Clematis St. Docks (South Clematis St. at South Flagler Dr.): Docks are open daily, from 5:00 a.m. until midnight.
  • Fern St. Dock (Fern St. at South Flagler Dr): Dock is open daily, from 5:00 a.m. until midnight. The Fern St. Dock is available for day docking only. No overnight dockage is allowed for boats, dinghies, or kayaks.

City of West Palm Beach Road and Dock Closure Updates are issued weekly by the City and may be viewed via:

For information about City of West Palm Beach road closures, please contact the City of West Palm Beach Department of Engineering at (561) 494-1040 (TTY 800-955-8771).

West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

12
Followers
173
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Bristol, FL
City
Lantana, FL
State
Georgia State
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Ct#Kayaks#Traffic Lanes#Flamingo Road#Flagler Dr#Flaggers#Bethesda Terrace#Bristol Dr#Alley#Ada#Greenwood Dr#Brooks Ave#Poinsettia Ave#Dda#Flamingo Dr#Dept Of Transportation#South Dixie Hwy#Fpl#Banyan Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
West Palm Beach, FLWPBF News 25

People in Downtown West Palm Beach react to loosening of COVID-19 restrictions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many people in Downtown West Palm Beach tell WPBF 25 News they are glad that many businesses are easing their COVID-19 restrictions. At Sassafras, the restaurant's general manager says masks are no longer mandatory for guests. She says, however, patrons are encouraged to wear them. Staff members are still required to wear masks and the general manager says the company's owners are still working to determine their policy moving forward.
West Palm Beach, FLbocamag.com

The Peach to Bring Art, Nightlife to West Palm Beach

The single-story building off Georgia Avenue and Southern Boulevard, just east of I-95, is unassuming and still mostly empty. Its most distinguishing characteristic is the curious tin sign nearby, rusting around the corners, showing a peach expressing the “peace” symbol. Drive past the complex at night, and the sign emits a neon glow, promising … what, exactly?
West Palm Beach, FLWPBF News 25

Downtown West Palm Beach mobile vaccination site available this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The mobile vaccination site in Downtown West Palm Beach, located on Datura Street next to the amphitheater, is available for three more days. The Health Care District of Palm Beach County's mobile unit, called "Hero," will be available until 9 p.m. on Friday, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A remarkable Palm Beach-style home-in-the-sky with stunning panoramic views to the east, west and north. Recently renovated with the finest of materials by renowned designer Scott Snyder.Private, secured elevator lobby just for this unit.A full-service building with heated morning & afternoon pools, state-of-the-art gym, tennis, valet parking.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Clive Stuart-Findlay, Sotheby's Intl. Realty, Inc. ( at 561-659-3555</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDU0NjQwNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Marvelous view from this original 3 br 2 bath condo at the Consulate. Transform this spacious floor plan into your dream home. Unobstructed view of the Banyan Cay golf club. Internet and cable included with maintenance, Concierge service, heated pool and hot tub, exercise, saunas, community room, tennis, pickleball, basketball net, gated and secure. Golf membership is optional. Can be viewed Tues & Thurs 12-4; Sat & Sun 1-4. Close to shopping, airport, interstate, beaches, Kravis Center, PB Outlets, Palm Beach.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mim Hochman, Century 21 America's Choice/WPB at 561-689-6339</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY1NDc4NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Presenting the only new custom home available on Palm Beach Island with one of the highest elevations, 175' of direct ocean front and on 1.14 acres. This Modern, Classic Bermuda inspired estate boasts over 18,000 SF. The spacious 7 bedroom home has views of the ocean from almost every room and includes gourmet dual kitchens, expansive living, dining, and entertaining areas, a private direct oceanfront office, and expansive loggias with endless ocean views. The basement includes a 4,000 bottle custom wine cellar, theater room with a bar, and professional grade fitness center. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath guest house has a gracious great room and terrace with garden views and gourmet kitchen. The grounds will include a private entry gate on North Ocean Boulevard that will open to a<p><strong>For open house information, contact Chris Deitz, William Raveis South Florida at 561-655-6570</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY5MzQ3MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Luxury, move-in ready 2br/2ba, 3rd floor corner unit condo. With wrap-around balcony and stunning views of Clear Lake, this unique condo features a loft style design with exposed concrete 10-foot high ceilings and beautiful views throughout the unit, open floor plan w. large impact windows and doors allowing for lots of natural light, sleek kitchen w. premium wood cabinetry and modern lighting, garage parking. Located just west of CityPlace, this 15-story building offers amazing sunset views over Clear Lake and the beautiful skyline of downtown WPB. The Edge is a modern building with abundant modern amenities including a 24-hour attended lobby w. security cameras throughout, common area wi-fi, heated Olympic-sized pool & spa / sun deck w. more breathtaking views, 5300sqft clubhouse....<p><strong>For open house information, contact Paul Portugal, Paradise Real Estate Intl at 561-203-6200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY4NTMxMiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Interactive

Town of Palm Beach OKs unleashed dogs on some beaches early in the day

Unleashed dogs may again be allowed during early morning hours on some beaches thanks to a petition from some neighbors in the area. At the monthly meeting Tuesday, Town Council members unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance that would modify the town code to permit dogs off their leashes from dawn until 9 a.m on the public beaches between Wells Road and Sunset Avenue.
West Palm Beach, FL850wftl.com

FREE Walk-up COVID-19 Vaccinations in Downtown West Palm Beach

The Health Care District has teamed up with the City of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County to offer free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccines through this Sunday. No appointment is required. City of West Palm Beach Firefighters will serve as vaccinators. The Health Care District’s mobile clinic will be parked on Datura Street, east of South Narcissus Avenue on:
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

City of West Palm Beach Weekly COVID-19 Update

NEW - Health Care District Offers FREE Walk-up COVID-19 Vaccinations in Downtown West Palm Beach: The Health Care District has teamed up with the City of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County to offer free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccines through this Sunday. No appointment is required. City of West Palm Beach Firefighters will serve as vaccinators. The Health Care District’s mobile clinic will be parked on Datura Street, east of South Narcissus Avenue on:
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

Mobile, Pop-Up Vaccination Distribution Site to Open in Downtown West Palm Beach

WHAT: The Health Care District of Palm Beach County has teamed up with the City of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County to offer COVID-19 vaccines at a pop-up distribution site. The Health Care District’s custom-designed mobile health clinic will be stationed in West Palm Beach’s Downtown for four days. The Health Care District and West Palm Beach Fire Fighters will administer vaccines to the public. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered for FREE. No appointment is required.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach, Florida

Insider Newsletter May 8, 2021

West Palm Golf Park Advances after Groundbreaking, Ordinance Approval. (L-R) Assistant City Administrator Armando Fana, Commissioner Kelly Shoaf, West Palm Golf Community Trust President Seth Waugh, Mayor Keith A. James, Commissioner Shalonda Warren, Commissioner Christy Fox, Commission President Joe Peduzzi. The proposed West Palm Golf Park is advancing, after the...