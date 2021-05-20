newsbreak-logo
Maplewood, NJ

Django A Gogo returns to Maplewood this June

Cover picture for the articleMAPLEWOOD, NJ — Stephane Wrembel has announced Django A Gogo Festival 2021, which will be held Thursday, June 3, through Sunday, June 6, comprising four concerts and an intensive two-day guitar workshop. This world-class event celebrates the music and life of legendary musician and composer Django Reinhardt. The concert repertoire follows the Django canon and veers into reinterpretation, improvisation and interplay between artists from various backgrounds performing at the highest level of musicianship.

