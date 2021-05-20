newsbreak-logo
East Orange, NJ

East Orange substitute teacher named to Swing Hall of Fame

By Yael Katzwer
essexnewsdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST ORANGE, NJ — Swing Education, a staffing application connecting schools to substitute teachers, has selected three exemplary educators to join its Substitute Teacher Hall of Fame. The 2021 inductees — including Valerie Pierce, who substitute teaches in East Orange — were selected among substitute teachers from across the country for their outstanding work as educators and their notable contributions to the students, teachers and schools they serve.

