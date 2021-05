Freshman Joy Kim was recognized for her exemplary achievement in visual arts by earning a Gold Seal in VASE’s annual competition. “It’s kind of hard to put into words since I definitely was not expecting my piece to advance so far,” Kim said. “Even getting to State VASE was a surprise for me, and I was obviously super happy and excited but also glad that people saw the significance of the piece on a personal and community level. Overall, participating in the competition was a great learning experience for me as a person and as an art student. This was my first high school VASE competition, since I am a freshman, and I’m so glad and thankful that I was able to receive such positive feedback.”