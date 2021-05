A 31-year-old Villager was jailed Thursday morning on drug charges after being stopped in the parking lot of an Ocala restaurant. An Ocala Police K-9 dog performed an open-air sniff and alerted on Asamoah’s blue older-model four-door vehicle. Officers then instructed 31-year-old Ransford Kofi Asamoah and his Villages lady friend to step out of the vehicle, which was stopped in the parking lot of the PDQ restaurant at 3410 S.W. College Rd. During a pat down, an officer discovered a pocket knife in Asamoah’s right pants pocket.