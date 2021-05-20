newsbreak-logo
Music

Watch Mr. Bungle Cover Van Halen’s ‘Loss Of Control’

By Scott Bernstein
JamBase
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Bungle shared video featuring a cover of Van Halen‘s “Loss Of Control.” The track closes out The Night They Came Home, a live album and concert film that arrives via Ipecac Recordings on June 11 documenting the band’s Halloween 2020 livestream special. The upcoming live album and concert film...

Trevor Dunn
Jesus
Scott Ian
Dave Lombardo
Mike Patton
Eddie Van Halen
