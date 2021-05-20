The Most Wanted Outdoor Features For Summer 2021

Do you know a Black man with a garden? If so, give that man his flowers; he deserves them. Every Black man you know should consider building a garden in their apartment or home and for good reason. Besides the obvious reason like good air quality in the bachelor pad, green life can work wonders for your mental and physical health, as well help you reconnect with nature. You know the feeling you get when you go to the park and lay in the grass? It’s like the grass becomes your shrink and all your problems seem to float away. When you build a garden in your home, you can create that feeling right on your couch.