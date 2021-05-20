newsbreak-logo
The Most Wanted Outdoor Features For Summer 2021

 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last year has put a renewed focus on the garden for homeowners. A survey commissioned by President’s Choice found that 79 per cent of Canadians view their outdoor space as a welcome at-home getaway. Gardens provide contact with the natural environment and opportunities for physical exercise, especially for kids. Spending time in the great outdoors is positively associated with enhanced wellbeing and contact with nature may “buffer” the psychological and physiological impact of stressful life events. So what are homeowners hankering for in their green spaces this summer to make their lives a little easier? Scroll down!

