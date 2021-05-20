newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clare County, MI

Clare COVID metrics slip beneath state's

Morning Sun
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleClare County's new cases weighted for population and its average test positivity rate has fallen below those for the state as a whole; Gratiot and Isabella counties continue to be higher. And the latest surge in cases, which hit Michigan uniquely bad, continues to show signs of quickly abating. Clare...

www.themorningsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isabella County, MI
Health
State
Michigan State
County
Clare County, MI
City
Clare, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Gratiot County, MI
Government
County
Gratiot County, MI
Clare County, MI
Government
Isabella County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Isabella County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midland County#Gladwin County#Montcalm County#Mid Michigan#Death Certificates#Mecosta County#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County’s COVID-19 Metrics Improve

WARSAW — Kosciusko County may soon be able to follow “blue” COVID-19 guidelines again, as the county’s positivity rate and case numbers have decreased since last week. On the Indiana Department of Health’s two-metric map, Kosciusko is back in the “blue” category with a 3.6% positivity rate. If the county stays on this path for another week, Kosciusko can follow “blue” guidelines. However, the county must continue following “yellow” guidelines for another week.
Allen County, INwboi.org

May 13: COVID Positivity Rates Slip Back Down

As COVID-19 vaccinations are made available to Hoosiers ages 12 to 17, positivity rates continue to slip back down. No deaths were reported in northeast Indiana on Thursday, and only five statewide, according to the Indiana Department of Health. There were 96 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region...
Public Healthstarvedrock.media

State's COVID case count lower

It could be the start of a downward trend in new COVID cases. IDPH reported 1,741 new and probable cases on Mother's Day including 30 additional deaths. The case number is only twelve higher than Saturday. Friday's statewide count was over 33-hundred. The number of people in Illinols hospitals with...
Michigan StateDetroit Free Press

Michigan families to receive at least $95 more in food assistance benefits

More Michigan families eligible for additional food assistance because of the coronavirus pandemic will receive an increase in the monthly amount, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Monday. An additional 350,000 families previously not receiving the extra increase in monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits,...
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

Opinion | Michigan Secretary of State changes make service more convenient

After decades of neglect, the Michigan Department of State is entering a new era in which services are more accessible and convenient than ever before. In fact, visiting our office at all is quickly becoming a thing of the past. That’s because you can now do the majority of your Secretary of State business from home or at your local grocery store.
Lansing, MIDetroit News

FAA, Michigan House could probe Whitmer's private flights

Lansing — The Federal Aviation Administration and the chairman of a Michigan House panel suggested Monday that they would further examine Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's use of a private plane to visit her father in March. Rep. Steve Johnson, the chairman of the Michigan House Oversight Committee, said he's considering probing...
Clare County, MICadillac News

Clare County livestock auction

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $116; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $95 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $107; heavy bulls, $64 to $90; heifer cows, $65 to $75; commercial utility cows, $60 to $65; thin lean cows, $10 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $750. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $117.50; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $105; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $30 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $220; calves 1, $100 to $220; calves 2, $125 to $200; calves 3, $25 to $75. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $250 to $310; ewes, $100 to $175; rams, $75 to $100; goats, $80 to $260. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $80; fleshy sows, $45 to $72; boars and stags, $5 to $35; feeder pigs, $65 (per head); (192) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4.75 to $6; (50) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $7 to $8.75; (0) straw (per bale), $2 to $2.50; (0) round bales, $67.50.