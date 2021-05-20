Clare COVID metrics slip beneath state's

Butcher Cattle: choice colored steers, $100 to $116; choice colored heifers, $100 to $115; good colored steers and heifers, $95 to $110; choice Holstein steers, $90 to $107; heavy bulls, $64 to $90; heifer cows, $65 to $75; commercial utility cows, $60 to $65; thin lean cows, $10 to $40; cow/calf pairs and bred females, (0 head), $750. Feeder Cattle: colored feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $125; colored feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $100 to $120; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and under, $100 to $145; colored feeder heifers 500 pounds and over, $90 to $140; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and under, $75 to $117.50; Holstein feeder steers 500 pounds and over, $70 to $110; colored feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $65 to $105; Holstein feeder bulls 800 pounds and under, $60 to $85. Calves: heifer calves, $30 to $100; Beef calves 300 pounds and under, $125 to $220; calves 1, $100 to $220; calves 2, $125 to $200; calves 3, $25 to $75. Sheeps and Goats: lambs, $250 to $310; ewes, $100 to $175; rams, $75 to $100; goats, $80 to $260. Hogs: butcher hogs (200-299 pounds), $50 to $80; fleshy sows, $45 to $72; boars and stags, $5 to $35; feeder pigs, $65 (per head); (192) 1st cutting hay (per bale), $4.75 to $6; (50) 2nd and 3rd cutting hay (per bale), $7 to $8.75; (0) straw (per bale), $2 to $2.50; (0) round bales, $67.50.