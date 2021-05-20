Have you thought about how to operate your ONTAP Oracle database infrastructure in Hybrid Cloud?

Speaker, InterVision's Strategic IT Advisor and author of "Amplify Your Job Search: Strategies for Finding Your Dream Job." After the response to two of my previous posts on Forbes, Your Cloud Journey Starts with Your Team and Keeping the Lights on During Your Cloud Journey, we were curious to see where IT departments were on their cloud journey. Our company partnered with Pulse to survey 100 executives of tech-enabled, tech product and tech services companies that are on a cloud journey and find out why they are migrating to the cloud, what roadblocks they were encountering and how their plans might have shifted in 2021.