Pokes will play in Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii

LARAMIE -- Who is your favorite Wyoming running back?. There are plenty to choose from. The obvious answer might be Xazavian Valladay. For the past two seasons, the Cowboys' junior back has claimed the Mountain West rushing crown, amassing 1,815 yards and finding the end zone a dozen times. In Saturday's spring game, the Illinois native caught a pass short pass from Sean Chambers in the seem and went 40 yards untouched. He carried the ball just three times for 13 yards.