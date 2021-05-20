newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

8 Things You Should Know About Getting Kids Into Nature

By Katherine Martinko
Tree Hugger
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA colleague recently asked the Treehugger team for our favorite books about nature. I answered without hesitation: "Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder" by Richard Louv. This book had a profound influence on me when I read it nearly a decade ago, and has shaped both my writing and parenting styles ever since.

www.treehugger.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Flowers#Engineering#Human Nature#Family Experiences#Important People#Family Time#Treehugger#Un#Nature Experiences#Parents#Books#Practical Knowledge#Build Treehouses Louv#Nature Deficit Disorder#Habitats#Meaningful Connections#Interactive People#Difficult Times#Natural Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
Related
KidsThe Guardian

My kids won’t even pick up a book – and it is definitely all my fault

Two weeks ago, I got so cheered up by something that I still think about it most days. I was talking to two extremely literary people – genuine article, book-writing people – and it turns out that their kids don’t read any more than mine do. Until then I thought it was my fault, and it is a genuine source of self-recrimination and sadness. As much as it pleases me to yaw on about the mood-boosting effects of fresh air and exercise, I don’t really believe any of that. Reading for pleasure, I do believe in. There have been times in my life when other people’s stories were the only good things in it, and I didn’t hate those times. I actively enjoyed the disappearing. Yet I have totally failed to inculcate my kids with any of this. The furthest they’ll meet me is to occasionally read some manga and suffer my homily on whether that counts, if it’s mainly pictures.
Relationship AdviceLifehacker

Make Sure Your Kids Know Your Divorce Isn't a Secret

There are so many things to consider when you have to tell your kids you’re going to get divorced (we have a whole guide about it here). You want to present as much of a respectful, united front as possible; you want to make sure they know they’ll still be loved and supported by both parents, and that this isn’t because of anything they have done. But one thing you may not think to say is also something they may need to hear: This isn’t a secret.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

Who Should I Love Most?

Once while browsing the Christian bookstore in high school, I came across a book that outlined how, as a wife, it was ungodly to love anyone more than your husband. Not your kids, parents, siblings, or anyone else. Your husband was the one you had been joined together with. My...
Family Relationships101wkqx.com

Did Your Parents Fail You? Ever Adult Needs to Know These Things

Parenting is the hardest job in the world, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t fail at it. Sometimes parents are too busy bussing you around town that they can forget to teach you the basic things like changing a tire, how to swim, or how tie a tie. A full list of things that every adult should be able to do can be found here.
Family RelationshipsSlate

How Do I Know if I’m Really Done Having Kids?

My husband and I are at a crossroads when it comes to having a second child. We have a delightful, funny, sweet 2-year-old, and my husband is pretty happy with the way things are and doesn’t particularly want to go back to Baby Land. And I don’t know that I want to go back there either! I had a rough time postpartum, physically and emotionally. However, my midwife tells me that the physical part is unlikely to repeat itself, and I feel more prepared for the emotional part. But we’re also worried about the cost of two children in daycare. And we have a good rhythm right now of taking turns looking after our son so that we both get down time—and who knows if we would have that luxury with two? I feel so close to being at peace with the decision to stop at one…but I always thought we would have two, and it’s hard to let go of that vision. Besides all of my complications after the birth of my son, I loved the tiny baby days and wish I could enjoy that again without the pain. All of the adults I know who were only children themselves have two or more kids—which makes me think they know something I don’t know about the experience of being an only! I worry about my son being lonely or not having anyone who understands his childhood.
KidsSlate

I Absolutely Hate Kids. Can I Just Ignore My Friend’s New One?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a happily child-free woman in my 30s, and I have a group of dear friends I’ve been close with since college. Why am I writing to a parenting column? Because I suspect one of this group will soon be the first (only?) of us to have a child, and I’m dismayed to say the least. I realize I have no right to feel that way, and I will try to hide it from my friend, but still, I feel the way I feel. So, my question is, how can I be a good, supportive friend, when this is something that is so not my cup of tea? I find the idea of pregnancy and birth horrifying, and I do not like children, particularly babies and toddlers. I don’t want to cut off my friend, but I suspect she and this child will be a package deal for quite some time, so I need to learn how to coexist with this potential creature.
KidsParents Magazine

These Two Moms Are Helping Other Parents Teach Their Kids Emotional Intelligence

Growing up with a divorced mom who had immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines when she was in her 20s, Amber Trivedi says she learned to live frugally. "In hindsight, I think we were fine [financially], but my mother always instilled this idea that we're poor, and we need to be smart," she recalls, noting that philosophy caused her to think about money carefully and do the most with what she had as an adult.
KidsPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Ways To Stay Connected With Your Child When You Can’t Be There

Parenting, it seems, has become more difficult with all of the additional demands on our time. Most of the companies we work for pride themselves are taking up as much of our time as they can. They say they don't want to, but they do. This means that more working parents are trying to find new and creative ways to spend time with their kids, and even grandkids than they ever have before.
Relationship AdviceLifehacker

What Is a 'Sleep Divorce' and When Should You Consider One?

When you actually stop to think about it, sharing a bed with another person—for the purpose of sleeping—is kind of a terrible idea. Sure, you may get used to sleeping next to a partner and feel more secure doing so, but in terms of sleep quality and disruptions, it’s hard to beat having your own bed.
Family Relationshipsmomblogsociety.com

5 Great Reasons To Have Kids

Many couples find themselves facing the decision of whether they want to have children or not. It seems that everyone seems to have their opinion on the subject. Some people can’t get enough kids, while others are sure that they would never want to give themselves such responsibility. The truth...
Travelwilliamspioneer.com

Life, as I See it: What’s your chapter?

I’ve had several revelations in the past few months. I’ve come to the now or never chapter of my life. The first shot of reality came in February when my grandson Bodhi was born. It was then that I realized just how old I’ll be when this sweet baby graduates high school. Yikes!
KidsMindBodyGreen

How to Set Kind Boundaries While Your Children Are Still Babies

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. "Freedom within limits" is how we help our Montessori children develop self-discipline, and, like other ideas, we start with this at birth. We try as much as possible to give the baby freedom within the limits of safety and their abilities.
HomelessPosted by
The Atlantic

You Don’t Need to Leave Home to Build a Life

“Bumfuck nowhere,” “part of the country that needs to die off already,” a “nowhere place”: It was a jolt to hear how other people—well-intentioned friends or bosses or random strangers I met in passing—referred to the place I knew as home. Home is writing these words at the long kitchen...
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

Relationships Need Space to Breathe to Survive

The truth is that many of us forget what it feels like to be distant from our significant others. So much is immediate these days, and not just with the overwhelm of information technology, but with life in a pandemic, many couples are cooped up in their homes with one another for far too long.
RelationshipsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: You hate your husband’s pandemic beard. Now what?

Dear Carolyn: I know this question is dumb. But how do I accept my husband's long covid hair and beard? I hate it, but I hate that I hate it. I mean, it's hair, and he's a great guy, and I'd certainly resent it if he dictated my looks (which he doesn't!). Is this something I can reconcile, or do I just need to wait this out?
RelationshipsGrazia

How To Get The Money Your Friends Owe You Without Everyone Hating You

From May 17, weddings of up to 30 people are allowed at a ceremony and reception at a covid-secure venues indoors and outdoors (including in private gardens). And, if the government's roadmap continues unbothered by a new variant or issue otherwise, from June 21 there could be no restrictions on weddings full stop.