Over the last several decades, the police who were originally envisioned as localized public safety units to "serve and protect" have instead embraced key elements of the military, from its tactical gear to its "warrior" ethos — with, at times, disastrous results. Sadly, those same police departments have too often ignored a crucial aspect of military dogma: Service members are trained to respect the need to avoid using your weapon and then to use supreme discipline when deploying it. American troops are, more often than not, taught that the most important part of carrying a weapon is that you ought to use it as rarely as possible.