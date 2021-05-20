newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

New relief efforts: Samsung still committing millions to save Indian lives

By Dominik B.
SamMobile
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung’s hands-on involvement in pandemic relief efforts across India are still going strong, some 18 months in. Southwest Indian state Karnataka is the latest in a long list of regions to which the company managed to deliver something in the way of substantial support. The local government was thus provided with critical supplies, including a variety of pure oxygen reserves. More specifically, the aid came in the form of 24 oxygen concentrators, 150 oxygen cylinders, and 14,000 medical kits .

www.sammobile.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South India#Disaster Relief#Indian Country#Government In Crisis#East India Company#Medical Supplies#Southwest Indian#Samsung India#Pandemic Relief Efforts#Substantial Support#Critical Supplies#Regions#Karnataka#Pure Oxygen Reserves#Oxygen#Population Wise#Secondary Factors#Stock Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Samsung
Related
Advocacycasinobeats.com

Entain donates £100,000 to fund Indian relief efforts

Global sports betting and gaming group Entain has donated £100,000 to fund relief efforts in response to the unfolding COVID-19 emergency in India. Undertaken via the Entain Foundation, the company has also detailed support for the work of Crown Agents, the not-for-profit international development organisation which will arrange and oversee distribution of support.
CharitiesSmirs Interior News

B.C. donates $500K to Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts in India

B.C. is giving $500,000 in aid to India as it grapples with a contagion of new COVID-19 cases and a mounting death toll. The donation will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross in support of the Red Cross Society, providing oxygen cylinders and ambulances in India. “As the COVID-19...
Redwood City, CAclimaterwc.com

Redwood City restaurant joins “Dining for India” COVID relief efforts

Broadway Masala restaurant in Redwood City is one of several regional eateries taking part in “Dining for India,” a charitable effort aimed at supporting COVID response efforts in India. On Tues., May 25, participating restaurants will donate 50 percent of their sales to support American India Foundation, which will apply the funds toward supporting India’s health infrastructure.
Businessdallassun.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific commits USD 10 million

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI/PNN): Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has pledged USD 10 million as its contribution to India's fight against COVID-19. As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate, this support aims to offer cash and urgently needed products to help the country in bringing the health crisis under control.
IndiaPosted by
TheConversationAU

How can the world help India — and where does that help need to go?

India is in the grip of an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19. Official data suggests new cases have crossed 400,000 per day, and the daily death count is around 4,200. But the actual numbers may be significantly higher. We know the hospital system is stretched beyond its limits and there are dire shortages in the country’s expanded vaccine drive. Clearly, India is in need of help from beyond its borders. What can other countries do? Help already pledged In this moment of crisis, the international community has already stepped in to provide some help. ...
Public Healthpsuvanguard.com

India’s second wave shocks the country

An unprecedented surge of COVID-19 infections has led to skyrocketing rates of hospitalizations and deaths all throughout India, according to Reuters. For 17 days straight, the country reported 300,000 daily infections, bringing the country’s total infections to 21 million cases on May 6. India, with a population of 1.3 billion,...
BusinessTime

India's COVID-19 Disaster May Be Turning Into an Even Bigger Global Crisis

High in the thin air of the Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal, Sherpas and climbers used to walk freely from one group of tents to another, holding gatherings, singing and dancing. Now the Sherpas who escort climbers to the summit have a new job: enforcing unofficial social-distancing rules. “Climbing Everest is always a matter of life and death,” says Phunuru Sherpa. “But this year the risk has been doubled due to COVID.”
Advocacythebatesstudent.com

Bates Students Fundraise for Indian COVID-19 Relief

Sanika Shah ‘22 let out a sigh of exhaustion about three minutes into our scheduled Zoom interview. It had been a long day, she said, with lots of meetings and classes. On top of that, her mind, and her heart, was in India, a country facing an enormous spike in COVID-19 cases.
Advocacynewsofbahrain.com

Gulf Air committed to supporting Bahrain’s humanitarian efforts

Gulf Air will support a cargo airlift of urgent medical supplies and relief items to India to assist in their fight against the COVID-19. Bahrain’s national carrier will offer cargo capacity on a space-available basis on all flights to India helping local non-governmental organisations deliver relief supplies rapidly to where they are needed by contacting the Embassy of India in the Kingdom.
Charitiesmibiz.com

Amway, Van Andel foundation contribute to India COVID-19 relief efforts

Amway Corp. and the David & Carol Van Andel Family Foundation last week announced a total of $750,000 to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India, where the country is seeing its worst surge yet overtake its health system. Officials with Amway, the Ada-based global direct selling giant, announced $500,000 in...
Public Healthprudentpressagency.com

Covid, a new reopening in the UK but the Indian alternative is still under watch

(Teleborsa) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Officially in summarizing the green light for the next phase of Re-opening After locking In the United Kingdom, the largest in months, based on data on reduced COVID-19 cases. From Monday May 17 It would be possible to once again host people at home, up to 6 people or 2 families, instead Services inside In restaurants and bars, among other things, hotels, cinemas and other public places for entertainment and sports will reopen, and it will be possible to receive up to 30 guests at funerals and weddings. Also back the possibility for travel In-country and for guest accommodations.
CharitiesEast Bay Times

Rotary Club of Cupertino aids COVID-19 relief efforts in India

Rotary Club of Cupertino is among the clubs in Rotary District 5170 that have partnered with other organizations to help ease India’s COVID-19 crisis. Cupertino Rotarians, together with Rotary e-club of SV Smart Village and the nonprofit Pratham USA, are raising funds to support a global grant for an oxygen generator for COVID-19 patients in New Delhi, as well as an additional effort to provide for more immediate distribution of oxygen products.
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

India's surge hits southern states, prompts more lockdowns

BENGALURU, India — (AP) — Two southern states in India became the latest to declare lockdowns, as coronavirus cases surge at breakneck speed across the country and pressure mounts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to implement a nationwide shutdown. At over 300,000, Karnataka's capital of Bengaluru has the highest...
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

Scotiabank Supports Residents Of India Through International COVID-19 Relief Efforts

$250,000 given to the Canadian Red Cross for awareness, hygiene, and health measures. TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is joining the fight against the devastating crisis facing India as the country grapples with an overwhelming surge in COVID-19 cases. The Bank is donating $250,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to help save lives in hotspot regions in India, with support for awareness, hygiene and health initiatives.