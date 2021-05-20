New relief efforts: Samsung still committing millions to save Indian lives
Samsung’s hands-on involvement in pandemic relief efforts across India are still going strong, some 18 months in. Southwest Indian state Karnataka is the latest in a long list of regions to which the company managed to deliver something in the way of substantial support. The local government was thus provided with critical supplies, including a variety of pure oxygen reserves. More specifically, the aid came in the form of 24 oxygen concentrators, 150 oxygen cylinders, and 14,000 medical kits .www.sammobile.com