New relief efforts: Samsung still committing millions to save Indian lives

India is in the grip of an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19. Official data suggests new cases have crossed 400,000 per day, and the daily death count is around 4,200. But the actual numbers may be significantly higher. We know the hospital system is stretched beyond its limits and there are dire shortages in the country’s expanded vaccine drive. Clearly, India is in need of help from beyond its borders. What can other countries do? Help already pledged In this moment of crisis, the international community has already stepped in to provide some help. ...