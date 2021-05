There will be a vaccine kick-off event targeting high school students on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Greenway Avenue Stadium. The clinic will be held from 1-6 p.m. Parents can register their child using the link that was provided by their child's school. This clinic will be by appointment only and will be available to the first 100 people who register. Any student under the age of 18 will need a parent or legal guardian to accompany them to the clinic. Families with youth as young as 12 years old can be accommodated as appointments are available. Parking for the clinic will be in the parking lot across the street from the entrance to Greenway Avenue Stadium.