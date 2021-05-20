Samsung celebrates Google Duo launch on Neo QLED TVs with new video

Toshiba has just released the first set of new Fire TV Edition televisions for 2021 in the US, which they’re calling the C350 Series. Available immediately is a 43-inch 4K TV for $349.99 and a 50-inch 4K TV for $469.99, but coming in the near future will be 55, 65, and 75-inch screen sizes of the same TVs. Aesthetically, these new 2021 TVs are a significant upgrade from the 2020 and older Fire TV Edition televisions by Toshiba, thanks mostly to much thinner bezels along the top and sides. Functionally, these new TVs are mostly identical to last year’s models, apart from more internal storage and a couple of additional ports.