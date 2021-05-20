newsbreak-logo
Samsung celebrates Google Duo launch on Neo QLED TVs with new video

By Mihai M.
SamMobile
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Samsung unveiled its 2021 smart TV lineup at CES, it confirmed that the brand-new Neo QLED smart TV series will boast various software features such as Super Ultrawide GameView, Samsung Health, as well as Google Duo. The inclusion of Google’s video conferencing app is most welcomed in the era of working from home. The app is now available for select Neo QLED models, and Samsung has marked its debut with a new promotional video.

