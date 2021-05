Samsung is reported to launch the successor of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in June. This tablet was initially called Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. Later, it was said to debut as Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite. A few days later, it appeared as Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite in one of the certifications. As per the latest information, this tablet could go official as Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Barring the branding, almost everything about this tablet has been leaked except for its battery capacity. But now, we know that as well.