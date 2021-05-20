newsbreak-logo
Best item given out by Aggie Public Health Ambassadors: face masks

By LYRA FARRELL — features@theaggie.org
theaggie.org
Cover picture for the articleTwo Aggie Public Health Ambassadors share their experiences giving out masks to the public. It may not come as a huge surprise to those who have accepted free items from Aggie Public Health Ambassadors—40.8% of students who participated in Best of Davis this year voted face masks as the best item to be given out, among other free items such as hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and a contactless door-opening tool. Since September 2020, Aggie Public Health Ambassadors have been encouraging safety protocols in the Davis community both on campus and downtown as a part of the Healthy Davis Together initiative. One of the roles of health ambassadors involves handing out free reusable face masks to those who do not have their face covered.

