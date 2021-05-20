newsbreak-logo
White Oak, TX

Gregg Co. searching for missing 13-year-old girl

By CBS19
KTBS
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE OAK, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 13-year-old runaway. Deputies say Keara Sustaire was last seen around 2 a.m. Thursday in the northern area of White Oak. She stands between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has sandy blonde/light brown hair...

