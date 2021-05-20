newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, IN

Sheriff’s office sees lateral transfers from other departments

By Anna Skinner
Current Publishing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of police shootings that have ignited civil unrest across the U.S., there has been an outcry for better policing and more training for officers. There also has been a rising level of distrust between communities and law enforcement. At a recent Hamilton County Council meeting, Sheriff Dennis...

www.youarecurrent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
Noblesville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Carmel, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Noblesville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Police Shootings#Sheriff S Office#County Sheriff#County Police#Sheriff#Hamilton County Council#Hcso#Impd#Indy#Current Publishing#Safeunsubscribe#Constant Contact#Officer#Marion County#Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush#Deputy Jeremiah Wilck#Teamwork#Marketing Emails#Search
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Indiana StateNew Haven Register

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen's fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days...
Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the enormity of...
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

First dealer to be charged in overdose death now sentenced

A Noblesville man, Justin R. Yeary, has been sentenced for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death. Yeary was arrested in April 2019 in connection with a drug transaction that took place in Noblesville in which he sold drugs to Tyler Humphrey, which resulted in Humphrey’s death. Yeary was...
Fishers, INCurrent Publishing

Fishers man in custody from May 5 gunfire incident

A Fishers man is in custody after discharging a firearm in the Flats at Fishers, 9588 Ambleside Dr., on the morning of May 5. The suspect, Tyreik Buckner, 19, was arrested May 10 by the Fishers Police Dept. Detectives stated in the official report that Buckner allegedly “fired (a) gun during an argument with another man. The victim was not injured. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident.”
Noblesville, INthetimes24-7.com

County parking garage will be good for city, too

Grab some shovels, let’s take some photos. The average person hasn’t attended a ground breaking ceremony for a new construction project. But I’ve attended many in my days as a journalist. While one of the grandest groundbreakings was the nonprofit Humane Society for Hamilton County, which recently had its ribbon cutting and grand opening, the most recent groundbreaking that I attended was on Monday for the $11.5 million, five-story, 475-space Hamilton County Parking Garage, which though not as heavily attended as the Humane Society due to the COVID-19, the groundbreaking was quite a big deal for both our county and city and its dignitaries who attended. Such a big deal that the county rented a huge white tent, in case of rain, and set up tables and chairs and served coffee and pastries.
Fishers, INreadthereporter.com

Arrest made in Fishers shooting

A Fishers man faces charges in connection with a May 5 shooting at the Flats Apartment complex, located in the Fishers Marketplace, near 131st Street and Cumberland Road. Tyreik Buckner, 19, is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on counts of attempted murder, attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
Fishers, INfishers.in.us

FPD Arrest Man For Attempted Murder

Fishers, Indiana – Fishers Police arrest a man in connection with the shooting, that occurred on May 5th, at the Flats of Fishers Marketplace located at 9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers. On May 10th Fishers Police Detectives located a man suspected of firing a gun inside of his apartment and outside...
Hamilton County, INreadthereporter.com

Lynn Gang given Rampart Award for his public service

Hamilton County Commissioners Steve Dillinger, Mark Heirbrandt and Christine Altman recently presented Lynn Gang with the Rampart Award for outstanding public service to the community. Gang served for 36 years helping the Clerk’s office in over 60 elections. The Rampart Award is bestowed upon those who have given generously of...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Owner of The GOAT asking court to allow it to reopen

The owner of The GOAT is asking a Hamilton County judge to reverse an April 26 ruling by the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals that effectively shut down the tavern. Kevin Paul, owner of The GOAT, had petitioned the BZA for a use variance to allow the tavern to operate in a residentially-zoned area. Carmel’s Dept. of Community Services mistakenly allowed The GOAT to open in July 2020 without a variance. The site had previously been home to Bub’s Cafe, which received permission to operate only between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.