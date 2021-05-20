newsbreak-logo
Mexican president draws US into dispute over governor

By MARK STEVENSON - Associated Press
 9 hours ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has made little headway defusing a standoff over a border state governor facing money-laundering charges. A disagreement between courts, Congress and prosecutors make it unclear whether Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca can be arrested. The only thing clear is that any diplomatic documents the United States sends to Mexico are at risk of being published. Despite diplomatic protocols, and Mexico's own confidentiality laws, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador showed a copy of a letter sent by the U.S. Embassy's legal attaché asking for information on Garcia Cabeza de Vaca as part of a U.S. money-laundering investigation.

