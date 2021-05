After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Taste of Carmel fundraiser is set to return in March 2022, but this time under new leadership. Launched in 2002 as a fundraiser by the Orchard Park Elementary PTO, the 2021 event would have been the last organized by that group, as the school will permanently close later this month at the end of the school year. When Taste of Carmel resumes, it will be under the direction of the Carmel Education Foundation, which raises funds and provides resources for all Carmel Clay Schools campuses.