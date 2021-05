Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced the launch of a new multimedia campaign designed to support New York State's reopening and economic recovery. The new campaign, called "Reimagine, Rebuild, Renew" utilizes TV ads and billboards to coincide with the reopening of industries across the state. There will also be animations of the "Reimagine, Rebuild, Renew" message on digital billboards statewide. The goal of this collaborative effort is to spur new investments while re-energizing residents, businesses and communities in the wake of COVID-19. Four new TV ads will begin appearing statewide, each highlighting the ways in which New York State is building back better, including the state's targeted investments to support economic growth, downtown revitalization, small businesses, infrastructure and transportation.