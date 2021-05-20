newsbreak-logo
Vax and scratch: NY offers $5M lottery for newly vaccinated

By MARINA VILLENEUVE - Associated Press
 16 hours ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anyone who gets vaccinated at a state-run vaccination site in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions, as the state tries to boost slowing vaccination rates. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday the pilot program at the 10 state-run sites will offer prizes from $20 up to $5 million and run from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28. The governor said there’s a one in nine chance of winning a scratch ticket prize in New York, which is joining states like Ohio that have similar lottery incentives. About 43% of state residents are fully vaccinated.

