newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

2 reporters detained during protest over Black man's death

By The News Leader
wcn247.com
 17 hours ago

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested several people during protests in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, including two journalists who were covering the demonstration. The protest occurred Wednesday night, the day after a district attorney cleared sheriff’s deputies in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. The two journalists work for the USA Today Network and they have since been released. A video one of the reporters posted on Twitter shows that they told police several times they were journalists. An officer told them that they were standing in the middle of the roadway. The News Leader reported that it’s not clear whether either of the journalists will be charged.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Society
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Racial Injustice#Protest Riot#City Police#Journalists#Ap#The Usa Today Network#Reporters#Man#Officer#Sheriff#N C#Video#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
Related
Elizabeth City, NCcrossroadstoday.com

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of Black man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he’s ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff’s deputies. In a written statement, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced a news conference for Tuesday morning to talk about what...
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Elizabeth City Councilman Says White Deputy Peed on His Funeral Home as Retaliation

A local politician in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, posted security camera footage to his Facebook page that he says shows a white deputy sheriff, in uniform, urinating on his property, according to a report in The News & Observer. Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who is Black, believes the officer—who Adkins says used the outside of his funeral home as a toilet on both Friday and Saturday nights—was getting even for him speaking out against the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month. “Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home… I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up. On top of it being a crime.” Adkins told the paper that he contacted Sheriff Tommy Wooten to report the incidents, but his call went straight to voicemail.
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Winston-salem, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina police officer was injured when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident. News outlets report Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car late Sunday...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Elizabeth City, NChotnewhiphop.com

Andrew Brown Jr.'s Family Attorney Says Body Cam Footage Dispels D.A.'s Claims

On April 21, a 42-year-old Black man named Andrew Brown Jr. was fatally shot in the head by North Carolina police as they were allegedly carrying out a warrant for Brown's arrest. In the weeks following the tragedy, residents of Elizabeth City, North Carolina have taken to the streets to protest the police shooting, especially after the Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble has claimed that Brown Jr. was threatening the officers involved with his car prior to the shooting.