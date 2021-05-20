newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Cool tech, crazy turns: A reporter's take on driverless cars

By JACQUES BILLEAUD - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 hours ago

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Waymo recently launched the United States' first large-scale ride-hailing service with autonomous vehicles that don’t have human backup drivers. The ride-hailing program in suburban Phoenix serves hundreds of passengers each week, and offers prices in line with Uber and Lyft. The minivans are equipped with remote-sensing technology and can detect people, vehicles and other objects from several hundred yards away. But Waymo and other developers face a broad challenge in trying to bring autonomous cars to the masses: adapting the technology to human behavior, and getting riders to feel at ease in a vehicle without a person behind the wheel.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driverless Cars#Autonomous Cars#Tech#Autonomous Vehicles#Uber Vehicles#Uber Drivers#Ap#Human Backup Drivers#Developers#Riders#Remote Sensing Technology#Objects#People#Ariz#Suburban Phoenix#Face#Line#Human Behavior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lyft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Uber
News Break
Cars
Related
Arizona StateTruth About Cars

ElectraMeccanica to Build EVs in the Arizona Desert

ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...
Arizona Statechamberbusinessnews.com

Help wanted in Arizona: Job growth to exceed half million by 2029

As Arizona recovers from the pandemic, thousands of employers are ramping up hiring across the state and job growth is projected to remain steady for years to come. A new report projects more than a half million new jobs by 2029. Some sectors, however, are finding it challenging to fill...
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Phoenix office transaction activity jumps 215%

Phoenix’s office transaction activity picked up the pace in March, after a slow February, when only 438,968 square feet changed hands. CommercialEdge data shows 1,383,345 square feet of office space traded across the metro for $152 million, a 215 percent uptick in square footage when compared to the previous month. The sale amount was 38.6 percent higher year-over-year, as 675,203 square feet of space sold for $106 million in March 2020.
Arizona StateStamford Advocate

Arizona finds 468 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Maricopa County, AZ12news.com

Electric vehicle company breaks ground and brings jobs to the Valley

PHOENIX — Another company committed to developing an electric vehicle is coming to Arizona. ElectraMeccanica broke ground on an 18-acre area not far from the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The company says 200 to 500 people will be employed at the eventual 235,000 square foot facility. Their task? At least some of them will work to assemble the brand's flagship electric vehicle dubbed “SOLO.” Its name derives from its single occupancy design.