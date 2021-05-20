newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

France's top court rejects restriction on police image use

wcn247.com
 10 hours ago

PARIS (AP) — France’s top court has ruled that a legal provision restricting the publication of images of on-duty police officers is unconstitutional. The Constitutional Council said in its decision Thursday that the measure is too vague. Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris in November to denounce the original wording of the provision, which would have made it illegal to publish police officers’ images with harmful intent. French lawmakers had since reworded the language to say that helping to identify on-duty police officers online with “obvious” harmful intent was an offense punishable by up to 5 years in prison. President Emmanuel Macron’s government argued the measure was needed to better protect officers, especially from online acts of hate.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Paris#Prison#Constitutional Court#French Police#Ap#French Lawmakers#Harmful Intent#Protesters#President Emmanuel Macron#On Duty Police Officers#Paris#Online Acts#November#Hate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Related
Worldkdal610.com

French court rejects claim in Agent Orange lawsuit

PARIS (Reuters) -A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit brought by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold toxic herbicide Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam. The landmark case, filed in 2014, has pitched Tran To Nga,...
Posted by
Elad Simchayoff

The Antisemitic Murder that Shook France

Dr. Sarah HalimiCRIF (Conseil représentatif des institutions juives de France) Dr. Sarah Halimi was 65-years-old, a retired physician and teacher. She was a French Orthodox Jew, with 3 children and many friends. Everyone who knew her says she was a good person.
Politicsthegreatcoursesdaily.com

A Look at Napoleon’s Legacy as France Debates His National Image

The Revolutionary and Napoleonic eras left France with very mixed results. Politics upended, France worked hard to stabilize itself on national and global fronts. After 200 years since his death, what is Napoleon’s legacy?. On the 200th anniversary of Napoleon’s death, Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, laid a wreath...
Politicsjurist.org

France prosecutors ask judges to drop claims of French role in Rwanda genocide

French lead prosecutor Remy Heitz said Monday that the investigations carried out by the French government could not prove direct involvement of French troops in the Rwandan genocide and asked the investigating magistrates to drop the case. The investigation centers on the 991-page report that was published by the Research...
Politicsbradfordtoday.ca

France's Supreme Court to rule on Hassan Diab extradition next week: lawyer

OTTAWA — A lawyer for Hassan Diab says the Canadian government should not be part of any further wrongful extradition of the Ottawa sociology professor regardless of the outcome of a looming French Supreme Court ruling. Donald Bayne told a virtual news conference today the government should assure Diab and...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Former Russian mayor who encouraged pro-Navalny protests is jailed

The former mayor of Russia's fourth-largest city, Yekaterinburg, is in jail after a court on Wednesday found him guilty of using social media to encourage protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Reuters reported. Yevgeny Roizman was charged by Russian authorities for using Twitter to organize an illegal rally...
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Killing of 22-yr-old after police open fire sparked protest

Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], May 6 (ANI): The death of a young man in Quetta after police opened fire on his car has sparked protests in the city. Faiza Jattak, a 22-year-old student, was killed on Wednesday night after officials of the Eagle Squad of Balochistan Police opened fire on his car on Sariab Road, Dawn reportedAccording to the first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint of Jattak's cousin who was travelling with him in the car, the two men were going home through Sariab Road around 10pm when four officials of the Eagle Squad signalled them to stop at Sada Bahar Terminal.
Violent CrimesWashington Times

Putin moves 'swiftly' on gun control after Russian school shooting

Russian President Vladimir Putin will move “swiftly” on new measures to restrict gun ownership in his country following a mass shooting at a school Tuesday morning, top Russian officials said. At least eight people were killed in the attack in the city of Kazan, with another 21 hospitalized. The 19-year-old...
Economyairwaysmag.com

Air France, Airbus Back in Court on AF447 Case

MIAMI – With a decision revoking a previous Court ruling, the Paris Appellate Court has sent Air France (AF) and Airbus back to court to undergo a new sentence on charges of involuntary homicide connected with the Rio de Janeiro (GIG) to Paris (CDG) flight, AF447, crash. French newspaper Le...
Cell Phonesnintendo-power.com

Projects: Apple Introduces Pedestrian Image Collection in France

In addition to the white cars on the Apple Map, we now meet people traveling through sidewalks with a large backpack with cameras and sensors to photograph and map instant surroundings. The Apple version of Google Street View, Look Around, should be used, which gradually left the United States (see...