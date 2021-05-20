newsbreak-logo
Nicaragua police raid NGO and news outlet offices

 6 hours ago

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan national police have raided offices of a prominent nongovernmental organization and an independent news outlet as the government of President Daniel Ortega continued to clamp down on critical voices in advance of November presidential elections. The Interior Ministry said in a statement Thursday that it was investigating Cristiana Chamorro, former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy and daughter of the former president. Also Thursday, police raided the Managua offices of the news outlet Confidencial, run by Carlos Fernando Chamorro, Cristiana Chamorro’s brother and son of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro.

