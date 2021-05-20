Nicaragua police raid NGO and news outlet offices

One of Hong Kong’s top police officer has been placed on leave after being caught in a raid on an unlicensed massage parlour. On Wednesday, Hong Kong’s Police Commissioner Chris Tang Ping-keung said he has ordered the anti-triad team to investigate the case involving Frederic Choi Chin-pang, who is the senior assistant commissioner and director of national security.The police commissioner admitted that the case would undoubtedly affect the reputation of the force, reported the South China Morning Post. He, however, remained tight-lipped about the full details of the case and only explained Mr Choi would not be involved in any further...