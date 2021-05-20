newsbreak-logo
Swan song? Biles gearing up for one more Olympic ride

 12 hours ago

SPRING, Texas (AP) — Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is gearing up for one more turn in the spotlight. Biles will compete for the first time in 18 months when she steps onto the floor at the US Classic in Indianapolis. The meet is the start of a frantic stretch that will end with Biles attempting to become the first woman in over 50 years to repeat as Olympic champion. The 24-year-old Texan has used the platform created by her stardom to become an advocate for change in gymnastics and beyond. Biles, one of hundreds of women abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, says she considers herself a voice for the voiceless.

