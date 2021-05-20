Williams inspires US water polo team with play, mentality

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Alys Williams thought she was done. She was the last cut for the best women’s water polo team in the world, and it was a long time until the Tokyo Olympics. Only, it wasn’t Williams’ ending. So she went back to the U.S. national team, determined to chase down her own conclusion. Since women’s water polo was added to the Olympic program in 2000, no player has made the American team after she was cut when the roster was finalized for the previous games, according to USA Water Polo. That very well could change when the U.S. announces its Tokyo team next month. Coach Adam Krikorian says Williams has “been so incredibly inspiring.”