Kayaker's photos show crack in closed I-40 bridge in 2016

By ADRIAN SAINZ, ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 12 hours ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Photos taken by a Mississippi River kayaker about five years before a crack was found in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas appear to show the fracture that led transportation officials to close the span indefinitely to cars and trucks. Arkansas transportation officials said they cannot confirm or refute what’s shown in the 2016 photos, which raise questions about how early the crack appeared. The I-40 bridge connecting Memphis and the Arkansas city of West Memphis was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a crack in a steel beam that is critical for the bridge’s structural integrity.

