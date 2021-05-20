newsbreak-logo
Connecticut State

Man accused of killing Yale grad student returned to Conn.

By DAVE COLLINS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 hours ago

A Connecticut judge has set $20 million bail for a man charged with fatally shooting a Yale graduate student and eluding authorities for three months before being arrested in Alabama. Qinxuan Pan was extradited to Connecticut on Wednesday night and arraigned Thursday in New Haven Superior Court. He is charged with murder in connection with the killing of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang on a New Haven street. Pan's lawyer says Pan intends to plead not guilty. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed. A prosecutor says Pan was caught in Montgomery, Alabama, living under a fake name and with $19,000 in cash.

