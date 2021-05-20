Lille tries to hold off PSG in tight French title race

MONACO (AP) — Lille has no intention of looking back on Angers with any regret this Sunday as an enthralling French title campaign reaches the final round. Lille has a slender one-point lead over defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which narrowed the gap last weekend to keep the pressure on. Lille is away to Angers and PSG goes to a Brest side fighting to stay up. Third-place Monaco is in very outside contention because it needs both its rivals to lose and then better goal difference to topple Lille. If Monaco loses then Lyon could sneak into third for the Champions League qualifying slot.