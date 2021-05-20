newsbreak-logo
Third day in search for man wanted in multiple shootings

By JEFFREY COLLINS, MEG KINNARD - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 hours ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The search for a man who authorities say fired shots at officers during a chase in South Carolina has stretched into a third day. Since the search started Monday, investigators have linked 27-year-old Tyler Terry to a killing in York County and two other Chester County shootings all this month as well as two shooting deaths in Missouri. The woman who was driving Terry during the chase late Monday night remains in custody and the body of her missing husband was found. Terry is reportedly wearing all black clothes and no shoes as nearly 100 officers join with police dogs, helicopters and drones to keep looking around the clock in areas as far as 12 miles from where the chase ended.

www.wcn247.com
