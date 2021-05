The Sacred Heart Eagles Baseball team is off to a great start to their season and were 5-1 before they had a couple games this past weekend. They will play the East Grand Forks Senior High Green Wave this afternoon at the mutual park for both teams, Stauss Park. East Grand Forks is 1-6 on the season. The game will be on KROX RADIO starting at 4:00 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show and on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.