newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nantucket, MA

Girls lacrosse riding three-game winning streak

By David Creed Email: dcreed@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 20 hours ago

(May 20, 2021) The girls lacrosse team kept finding ways to win this week. The Whalers beat Nauset 19-8 Thursday, Martha’s Vineyard 15-5 Saturday and Falmouth 7-4 Tuesday. “The chemistry continues to get better,” head coach Jami Lower said. “The passing and the connections have been beautiful. We have been able to control most draws, which is huge. Then our midfield just has a really good way of passing, connecting and setting things up. We are definitely a fast-break team with our speed, but our play has been looking good.”

www.ack.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
Sports
City
Falmouth, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Sports#Nauset#Warriors#Mirror#I M#Whalers#Streak#This Week#Weather#Promotions#Entertainment News#Riding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Massachusetts Reopening Is Great News For Boston College Athletics

On Monday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced that the commonwealth will officially fully reopen on May 29th. This news comes on the heals of President Joe Biden announced that he would drop the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals. After Baker made the announcement, local Boston sports teams also began to...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Boys lacrosse drops season-opener 11-5

(May 13, 2021) Boys lacrosse coach Sam Aloisi expected his young, inexperienced team to have some growing pains after the pandemic canceled its 2020 season. He was right. The Whalers lost the season opener to Barnstable Monday 11-5, as a lack of offense made the idea of a comeback impossible.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Sailing team shakes off rust in loss

(May 13, 2021) The varsity sailing team fell short of a season-opening victory last Thursday against Nauset, losing two races to one, but head coach Joe Lloyd said his sailors looked sharp in their first regatta in almost two years. “These first regattas of the season can sometimes just be...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Girls lacrosse comes up short in opener

(May 13, 2021) Bailey Lower was hoping to add one more goal to her six-goal performance Monday afternoon. She raced down the field as time was expiring, and whistled a shot past the Barnstable goaltender, but it went just wide of the net. It was the story of the game...
Nantucket, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

The week ahead in MVRHS sports

To say that the MVRHS spring sports schedule is in full bloom would be an understatement. Nearly two dozen varsity events are on tap for the local teams in the coming seven days. The centerpiece is Saturday, when six teams face the Nantucket Whalers. Three teams (girls lacrosse, girls tennis, and girls softball) are home, and three (boys lacrosse, boys tennis, and boys baseball) are away to their island rivals.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Disc Golf Tournament

Nantucket Disc Golf will host its first tournament in over a year at its course off Lovers Lane. Registration proceeds benefit the Rising Tide preschool. Spectators welcome.