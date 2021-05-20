Girls lacrosse riding three-game winning streak

(May 20, 2021) The girls lacrosse team kept finding ways to win this week. The Whalers beat Nauset 19-8 Thursday, Martha’s Vineyard 15-5 Saturday and Falmouth 7-4 Tuesday. “The chemistry continues to get better,” head coach Jami Lower said. “The passing and the connections have been beautiful. We have been able to control most draws, which is huge. Then our midfield just has a really good way of passing, connecting and setting things up. We are definitely a fast-break team with our speed, but our play has been looking good.”