Celebrate Global Diversity with LEGO’s New “Everyone is Awesome” Set

Summer always has been and always will be about the white dress. Finding the one that's right for you, however, is easier said than done. We all know that one girl who always looks effortlessly pulled-together and stylish no matter what the occasion—that girl definitely has a handful of perfect white summer dresses on deck and thanks to this story, now so will you. The secret to finding the absolute best white dresses is to choose ones that you can throw on with little to no effort, that can easily be dressed up or down, and that makes you feel very comfortable. When a dress, or any garment, for that matter, causes too much fuss in your life, it tends to just sit in your closet and never see the light of day. That's exactly what we're trying to avoid here on this quest for the perfect white summer dress and I think I did just that.