UK plastic has been found dumped and burned at sites across southern Turkey, according to an investigation by environmental campaigners at Greenpeace.The organisation said investigators documented piles of plastic dumped illegally by the roadside, in fields or spilling into waterways and floating downstream at 10 sites waste sites.Greenpeace said plastic from the UK was found at all of these sites – with evidence of packaging and plastic bags from top UK supermarkets and retailers.The organisation condemned British forms for dumping waste on other countries and called on Boris Johnson’s government to “take control” of the problem.Packaging for a Covid antigen...