Mission Lexington announces new board members recently appointed

swlexledger.com
 11 hours ago

• Sondra Gettys, Vice President of The Lexington Chamber of Commerce. • O’Neal Staples, Lexington County Market Executive with Ameris Bank. • Rebecca West, Business Owner and Family Law Attorney with Harling and West, LLC. “We are blessed to have such a rich variety of leaders serve as a voice...

www.swlexledger.com
Lexington, SCLexington County Chronicle

12,500 books for 1,250 at-risk kids

Nikki Haley’s literacy program expands across SC. Former Gov. Nikki Haley’s legacy is growing. Her Original Six Foundation’s My First Library will serve 16 SC schools’ students in the highest-need areas with summer reading books for at-home libraries. In many cases, these will be the 1st books in many children’s...
Public Healthlive5news.com

Televised SC town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. DHEC will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity for...
Spartanburg County, SCtribuneledgernews.com

Economic development roundup: Siemens' $36M expansion in South Carolina complete

(The Center Square) – Global technology company Siemens' $36 million investment in Roebuck to expand operations has been completed. The investment created 180 jobs in Spartanburg County. Siemens has been operating in Roebuck for more than 50 years. The company specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility. “Siemens’ critical infrastructure...
Lexington, SCTimes and Democrat

Agriculture, art unite to teach about rural life

LEXINGTON – South Carolina residents can learn where their food and fiber come from, as well as enjoy the sights and sounds of local art and music when the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service’s 2021 Ag + Art Tour kicks off May 29. Will Culler, tour director and member of the...
West Columbia, SCswlexledger.com

Lexington Two names Quickel director of bilingual services

West Columbia, SC (05/13/2021) - Lexington School District Two has named Denise Quickel as the director of bilingual services for the district. Quickel’s appointment was approved during a special session of the Lexington Two Board of Trustees on May 5. Quickel currently serves as principal at Windsor Elementary in Richland...
Lexington County, SCLexington County Chronicle

County going back to work

Lexington has lowest jobless claims of top 6 counties. Lexington County had 136 initial unemployment claims last week. That compares with Greenville County with 299 claims, Spartanburg County 292. Richland County 251, Horry County 158 and Charleston County 158. Gov. Henry McMaster has told state officials to end all federal...
Lexington, SCswlexledger.com

Lexington Two announces hiring of new COO

West Columbia, SC (05/12/2021) Lexington School District Two has named Brian Chatman as the new Chief Operations Officer for the district. Chatman, who currently serves as director of administration for Saluda County Schools, will succeed Don Icenhower, who previously announced his retirement at the end of the current school year. Chatman’s appointment was approved during a special session of the Lexington Two Board of Trustees on Wednesday, May 5.
coladaily.com

Lexington Two thanks House of Raeford for donation toward educating students on wildlife

Officials from Lexington School District Two arrived at West Columbia's House of Raeford Thursday morning with a signed banner and dozens of thank you cards from students who recently benefited from a donation by the organization. The South Carolina Waterfowl Association was able to send representatives to every elementary school...
Lexington County, SCswlexledger.com

Councilman Whetstone takes issue with alleged exclusionary treatment of students at area school

Lexington, SC (05/13/2021 Paul Kirby) – Lexington County Councilman Scott Whetstone (Dist. One) took to social media on his personal Facebook page Wednesday night to call out a member of the staff of a local middle school who allegedly treated students differently because they were not wearing face mask in class. According to Whetstone’s post, “this teacher needs to be removed.”
Lexington, SCColumbia Star

STORAGE AUCTIONS

LIEN SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 120 Northpoint Drive Lexington, SC 29072, 6/1/21 at 10:30 AM. Michael Gary: clothes, what nots; Robert Brogdon: furniture The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.co m. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Lexington, SCLexington County Chronicle

How to make business plans that work

When an angel investor hired us to advise him on a proposed new newspaper, we took the plan to 3 publishers we knew. Each one thought the plan was impractical and each gave different reasons. We gave the investor the bad news and collected our appraisal fee. When we were...
Lexington County, SCcolumbiabusinessreport.com

Lexington County joins agriculture and art tour

Lexington County is one of three counties joining the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service’s 2021 Ag + Art Tour, which begins later this month. In its ninth year, the tour of area farms and agribusinesses provides opportunities to see where food comes from and to watch local artisans in action. Demonstrations of everything from wreath making to gourmet candy making will take place, with some wares available for purchase. Musical performances are also scheduled.
Lexington, SCabccolumbia.com

Lexington-Richland Five Board to discuss mask requirement at meeting Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington-Richland District Five Board will meet Monday to discuss the mask requirement. Last week, the Board of Trustees voted to remove the requirement, but they later reversed that decision. An attorney for the district has advised that schools continue to follow the State Department of Education’s...
Lexington, SCswlexledger.com

Lexington One announces pending retirement of elementary schools director

Lexington, SC (05/12/2021) - Wednesday, Lexington County School District One Superintendent Greg Little, Ed.D, announced that C. Van Bowers, the district’s elementary schools director, plans to retire at the end of the academic year. Of Bowers’ retirement, Dr. Little says, “Not only has Van Bowers effectively served as the district’s elementary schools director, but he also led the district’s AdvancED/Strategic Planning process, the district’s Teacher of the Year program and served as a faculty member and principal coach in our Aspiring Principals Academy. He has dedicated 27 years to Lexington District One and will be missed.” Bowers, who has 33 years of public education experience, began his career as a physical education teacher in the School District of Oconee County’s Westminster Elementary School in 1988. In 1989, he moved to West-Oak High School as head baseball coach. He moved to the Georgetown County School District’s Andrews Primary School after being promoted to assistant principal in 1992. He joined Lexington District One’s Red Bank Elementary School as assistant principal in 1994, moved to Oak Grove Elementary School in 1999 as assistant principal, and was promoted to principal there in 2003.
Lexington County, SCcoladaily.com

LCSD school resource officer named County of Lexington's Employee of the Year

School Resource Officer Andrew Chaves has been named the County of Lexington’s employee of the year. “SRO Chaves won this award because of his willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He’s one of the best representatives the Sheriff’s Department could have in a school as he models the law enforcement profession for tomorrow’s leaders.”
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Work remotely in Columbia — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales Representative | Work Remote; 2. Remote Appointment Setter; 3. Licensed Health Agent - Work from Home; 4. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 5. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Columbia, SC; 6. REMOTE Customer Service Representative; 7. Customer Service Representative (Remote Work); 8. Customer Service Sales Representative; 9. Remote Call Center Representative; 10. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home;
Lexington County, SCThe Post and Courier

Midlands districts keeping mask guidelines in place. For now.

COLUMBIA — School districts in the Midlands don't intend to change their face mask rules, a day after Gov. Henry McMaster created a way for parents to opt their children out of any local requirements. Combined, the five largest districts that cover Lexington and Richland counties educate more than 100,000...