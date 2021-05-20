Mission Lexington announces new board members recently appointed

Lexington, SC (05/12/2021) - Wednesday, Lexington County School District One Superintendent Greg Little, Ed.D, announced that C. Van Bowers, the district’s elementary schools director, plans to retire at the end of the academic year. Of Bowers’ retirement, Dr. Little says, “Not only has Van Bowers effectively served as the district’s elementary schools director, but he also led the district’s AdvancED/Strategic Planning process, the district’s Teacher of the Year program and served as a faculty member and principal coach in our Aspiring Principals Academy. He has dedicated 27 years to Lexington District One and will be missed.” Bowers, who has 33 years of public education experience, began his career as a physical education teacher in the School District of Oconee County’s Westminster Elementary School in 1988. In 1989, he moved to West-Oak High School as head baseball coach. He moved to the Georgetown County School District’s Andrews Primary School after being promoted to assistant principal in 1992. He joined Lexington District One’s Red Bank Elementary School as assistant principal in 1994, moved to Oak Grove Elementary School in 1999 as assistant principal, and was promoted to principal there in 2003.