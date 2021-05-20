newsbreak-logo
Chicago Fire FC Names Ishwara Glassman Chrein President

By Hot Time in Old Town
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Fire have named business executive Ishwara Glassman Chrein as the club’s new president. Glassman Chrein has close to 20 years of experience both inside and outside of sports. She’ll oversee all aspects of the Fire’s business operations. “I am so thrilled to be joining the Fire at such...

