Authorities investigating the stabbing death of John Schmutzer at Devil’s Lake State Park say they are still looking for a person of interest. Witnesses told them about a man running “frantically” and “out of control” the day Schmutzer’s body was found. They say he was sprinting north from a parking lot and running in front of some vehicles. Investigators with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office want to talk to him. They say he may be a danger to himself or others and may have been showing signs of instability before October 14th. In the six months since the attack investigators say they have received hundreds of tips and conducted an even greater number of interviews.