Crawford County, WI

Crawford County Crash Leads To Drug Arrest

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA one-vehicle crash in Crawford County led to a drug arrest on Monday. Shortly after 7am, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a one vehicle crash just west of Gardner Drive in Clayton Township. 28 year old Zachary Miller of Soldiers Grove was traveling east on Norwegian Hollow Road when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the north side ditch before coming to rest. Miller had minor injuries from the crash, but refused medical treatment. Authorities were notified of an active felony arrest warrant for Miller. While Miller was being taken into custody, he dropped a small clear plastic baggie containing black tar heroin. Miller was charged with possession of heroin and operating after revocation. Other citations are pending the completion of the crash investigation.

