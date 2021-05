A Town of Beloit family is displaced by a weekend fire. Firefighters responded to the single story home in the 700 block of East Holly Road a little before 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Officials say fire was burning up the backside of the house into the attic when they arrived. Damage is considered extensive. The cause is likely coals from a barbecue being placed in a trash can next to the home. No one was reported injured.