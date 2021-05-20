Accident In Construction Zone Results in Drug Arrest

Officials with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday just before 7am in a construction zone on the Highway 18 Wisconsin and Iowa bridge. 25 year old Thomas Schneider of Richland Center was stopped at the traffic lights in the west bound lane while 21 year old Sydney Mueller of Readstown was west bound on Highway 18 approaching the traffic lights. Mueller’s vehicle hit the rear end of Schneider’s vehicle. Schneider and Mueller claimed no injuries from the crash. However, Mueller showed signs of impairment and was arrested for operating while under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of Mueller’s vehicle resulted in drug paraphernalia items and a small baggie of marijuana being found. Other citations are pending. Assisting the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at the scene was the Prairie du Chien Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff’s Department, and Milo’s Towing.